First American Bank Buys 31,943 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First American Bank raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,210 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 53,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 177,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 143,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 1,028,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,225,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

