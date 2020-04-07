First American Bank Buys 5,071 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.9% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

