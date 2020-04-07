First American Bank Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First American Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.65.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

