First American Bank Grows Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

First American Bank grew its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Total by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Total by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 133,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,887. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,553,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,124 and sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.