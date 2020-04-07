First American Bank Grows Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,601,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

