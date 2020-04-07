First American Bank Has $1.22 Million Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of IBM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 390,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,192. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.