First American Bank Has $1.97 Million Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First American Bank cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,019 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,358. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

