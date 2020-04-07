First American Bank Has $17.40 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 131,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,025,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,487.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,189.22. 2,253,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,258.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,314.71. The stock has a market cap of $823.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

