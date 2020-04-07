First American Bank Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

First American Bank decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,822 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,423,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $227,362,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,864,000 after acquiring an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,008. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

