First American Bank Has $47.83 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First American Bank boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Apple from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.70. 40,240,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The firm has a market cap of $1,154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.84. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

