First American Bank Purchases 1,760 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.92. 18,085,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,297,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

