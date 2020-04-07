First American Bank Purchases 5,676 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.26. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

