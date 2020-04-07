First American Bank Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,770 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,763. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $10.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,551. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.46 and a 200-day moving average of $315.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

