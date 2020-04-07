First American Bank Purchases New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. 189,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.