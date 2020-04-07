First American Bank Purchases New Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $347,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $736,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $502,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.84. 125,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,586. Trane has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Trane in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Trane in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

