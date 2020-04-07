First American Bank Sells 4,096 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First American Bank lessened its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. First American Bank owned 0.08% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 12,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

