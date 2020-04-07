First American Bank Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First American Bank cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

NYSE BA traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.18. 50,486,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,631,240. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.65 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day moving average of $315.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

