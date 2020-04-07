First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to $52.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 569,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

