First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. First Horizon National comprises about 1.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Horizon National worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 597,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

