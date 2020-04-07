First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

2/7/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 2.89. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

