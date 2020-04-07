First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,248. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

