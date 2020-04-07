First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,899 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

