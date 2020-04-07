FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 602,530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of FirstCash worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

