Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,055 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Five Below worth $44,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. CWM LLC grew its position in Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

FIVE stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

