Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

