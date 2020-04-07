Flash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Flash has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Flash has traded up 43.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02584292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00201987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

