FLO Price Hits $0.0268 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, FLO has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $12,006.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065475 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

