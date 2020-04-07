Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of Floor & Decor worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $5,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Floor & Decor by 15.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.98.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.