Flowchain Price Hits $2.33 on Top Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00031723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $407,506.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.04590737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00068502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037274 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011011 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

