FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $1.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. This is a boost from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.60%.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

