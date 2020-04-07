Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $757.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

In other news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,116.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

