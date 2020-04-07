FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FOJCY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

About FORTUM OYJ/ADR

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

