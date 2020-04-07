Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Pi Financial to Neutral

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 1,644,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,731. The company has a market cap of $325.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

