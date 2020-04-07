Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $24,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,810 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,319,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 76,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.