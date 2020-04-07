Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.64. 1,500,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.40 and its 200-day moving average is $300.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

