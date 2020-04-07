Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSB. Raymond James cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

