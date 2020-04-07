Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Bancolombia worth $23,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.4632 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

