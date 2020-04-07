Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €54.00 by Deutsche Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €54.00 ($62.79) price target from Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

FRA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.70 ($61.28).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €43.24 ($50.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.91. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

