Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

FCX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 8,351,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,114,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $219,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after buying an additional 5,909,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after buying an additional 4,230,772 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $43,697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

