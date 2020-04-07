Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.89 ($62.67).

FRE opened at €37.14 ($43.19) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.09. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

