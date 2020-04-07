Friendz Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Friendz has a market cap of $362,642.55 and $51,627.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC and BitMart. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02586445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00203959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,739,281 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

