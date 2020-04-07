F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,430 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $778,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after buying an additional 2,585,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after buying an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,141,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,437. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

