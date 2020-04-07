F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Aegis raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,487.91.

GOOGL stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,189.02. 2,231,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,258.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,314.71. The stock has a market cap of $823.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

