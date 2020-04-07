F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises 1.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 404,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,275. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

