F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 2,780 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after buying an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after buying an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $95.26. 4,884,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,521,778. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

