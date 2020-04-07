F&V Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 710,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.