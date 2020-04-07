F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 3.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,334. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

