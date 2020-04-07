F&V Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after acquiring an additional 920,919 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 84,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO remained flat at $$3.62 on Tuesday. 55,778,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,457,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

