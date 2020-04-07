F&V Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,145 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises approximately 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,766 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,469. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 786,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,760,805. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

