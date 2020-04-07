F&V Capital Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,180,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 474,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

ALL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.73. 190,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.